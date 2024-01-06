Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $83.94 and last traded at $85.47. Approximately 296,015 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 509,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BPMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.86.

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.05 and a 200-day moving average of $60.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 0.73.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by $0.19. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 153.79% and a negative net margin of 256.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -8.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blueprint Medicines

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $64,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $64,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $89,293.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,585,886.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,280 shares of company stock worth $2,203,589 in the last quarter. 3.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1,685.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

See Also

