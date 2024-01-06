Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) were up 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.52 and last traded at $41.20. Approximately 25,536 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 101,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.10.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BLTE shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.00.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts predict that Belite Bio, Inc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLTE. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Belite Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Belite Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $359,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Belite Bio in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Belite Bio in the 4th quarter worth $492,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Belite Bio by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 814,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.

