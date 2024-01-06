Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Has $14.40 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,487 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises about 6.1% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $14,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $48.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.60. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $1.3568 per share. This represents a $16.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 33.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

