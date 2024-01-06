Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 196,830 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,693,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 196,830 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.94% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $267,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,055,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,331 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,294,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,021,951,000 after acquiring an additional 9,017,393 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,420,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,904,648,000 after acquiring an additional 324,392 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,699,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $668,143,000 after acquiring an additional 445,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,032,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,240,000 after acquiring an additional 72,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $61.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $53.71 and a one year high of $65.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 23.83%. Analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.64%.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $259,686.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $259,686.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,333.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,096 shares of company stock valued at $382,958 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

