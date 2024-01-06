Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $311.61 Million Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,558,660 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 24,683 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.60% of NXP Semiconductors worth $311,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 159,467 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $32,640,000 after purchasing an additional 26,623 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.9% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 22,849 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth $1,091,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $4,272,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 593,264 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $118,605,000 after acquiring an additional 19,554 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.88.

Shares of NXPI opened at $205.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $153.89 and a 1 year high of $238.27. The stock has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $206.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.26.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.63%.

In other news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $903,312.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,057 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

