Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $309.62 Million Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,478,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 78,317 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.88% of Yum! Brands worth $309,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 108.0% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 1,190.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 303.5% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.33.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $412,247.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,738,553.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $412,247.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,738,553.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,215,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,157 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Yum! Brands stock opened at $128.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.53 and a 52-week high of $143.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.80.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 46.01%.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

