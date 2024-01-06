Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $298.04 Million Stock Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,380,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,808 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.96% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $298,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $76.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.15. The company has a market cap of $34.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.80. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.73 and a 52-week high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Featured Stories

