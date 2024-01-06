Bangor Savings Bank Sells 1,162 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 14.2% of Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $119,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
IVV opened at $470.20 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $381.23 and a 1-year high of $479.79. The company has a market cap of $363.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $458.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $448.07.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
