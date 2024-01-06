Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the three analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.20.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BANC. Truist Financial began coverage on Banc of California in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Banc of California in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Banc of California from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

In related news, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $2,534,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,463,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,208,021.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.32 per share, for a total transaction of $123,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 149,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,844,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $2,534,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,463,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,208,021.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,933,000 after purchasing an additional 38,558 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 6.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,135,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,816,000 after purchasing an additional 267,956 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,664,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,529,000 after purchasing an additional 44,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 9.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,868,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,495,000 after purchasing an additional 256,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 1.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,070,000 after purchasing an additional 36,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BANC opened at $12.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Banc of California has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $18.26. The company has a market cap of $738.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.51.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Banc of California had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $120.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banc of California will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses in California. It offers personal banking products and services, including checking account, debit Mastercard, certificates of deposit, and savings and money market accounts, as well as online and mobile banking services; personal credit cards; and specialty banking services.

