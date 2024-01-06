Bailard Inc. Trims Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Bailard Inc. cut its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,929 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 2,670.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 166.7% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 93.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 378.7% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on UMBF. Piper Sandler upgraded UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com downgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on UMB Financial from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James upgraded UMB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UMB Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $119,796.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,795,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,863,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total value of $78,559.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,597.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $119,796.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,795,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,863,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,569 shares of company stock valued at $349,890 over the last quarter. 9.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UMB Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $81.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.75. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.68 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.84.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.26. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $362.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.03%.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

