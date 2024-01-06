Bailard Inc. Trims Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Bailard Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $294.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.27 and a fifty-two week high of $305.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $290.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

