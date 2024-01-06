Bailard Inc. Takes $591,000 Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 4.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 120.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 32,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 39.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OPCH has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Insider Transactions at Option Care Health

In related news, Director Elizabeth D. Bierbower acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.37 per share, for a total transaction of $79,110.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,390.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Price Performance

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $32.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $35.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Option Care Health had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

