Bailard Inc. Sells 6,280 Shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX)

Bailard Inc. reduced its position in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,280 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Riley Exploration Permian worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 872.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 30,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 13.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 24,588 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the first quarter worth $180,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the first quarter worth $277,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 248.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,332,000 after acquiring an additional 379,047 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Performance

REPX opened at $26.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.24. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.31 and a 1-year high of $47.79. The company has a market cap of $537.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.20.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.14). Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 28.41%. The business had revenue of $108.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.67 million. On average, analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Riley Exploration Permian Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Riley Exploration Permian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $205,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,198 shares in the company, valued at $10,393,817.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

