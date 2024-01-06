Bailard Inc. Sells 4,400 Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its stake in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in Liberty Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,002,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,928,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,411 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 172.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 362,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 87,700 shares during the period. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Energy

In related news, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $1,024,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,201,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,621,685.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $39,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,839,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,069,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $1,024,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,201,644 shares in the company, valued at $24,621,685.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,037 shares of company stock worth $3,046,471. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

Liberty Energy stock opened at $18.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $21.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day moving average of $17.45.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 37.67% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Liberty Energy’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LBRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Liberty Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.38.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

