Bailard Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Bailard Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TM. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 150.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 131.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 1,563.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 1.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $187.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $253.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $185.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $132.35 and a twelve month high of $195.65.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $3.20. The company had revenue of $79.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.69 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 9.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

