Bailard Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,533 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 0.8% of Bailard Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $24,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 47,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Home Depot by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,543,616 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $475,156,000 after purchasing an additional 92,354 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 178.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 43,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,202,000 after purchasing an additional 27,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Home Depot by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of HD opened at $342.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $354.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.21. The firm has a market cap of $341.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.39.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.