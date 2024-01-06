Bailard Inc. Makes New Investment in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000. Bailard Inc. owned 0.07% of Green Dot as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Point72 Middle East FZE boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 3,257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 6,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

GDOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Green Dot from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Green Dot in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays cut Green Dot from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Dot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of GDOT opened at $8.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $459.46 million, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.62. Green Dot Co. has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $21.37.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $348.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.26 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 8.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

