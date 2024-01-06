Bailard Inc. Lowers Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bailard Inc. reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 6,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after buying an additional 17,175 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,716,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,655,000 after acquiring an additional 159,853 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on IBM. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.77.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $159.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $166.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.40.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

