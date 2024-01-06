Bailard Inc. Invests $674,000 in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter worth $48,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 473.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PBF Energy

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $466,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,817.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $42.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.99. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.71. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $56.38.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by $1.75. PBF Energy had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 36.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.84 billion. Research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PBF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PBF Energy

PBF Energy Profile

(Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.