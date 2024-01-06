Bailard Inc. Increases Position in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) by 39.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,771 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc. owned 0.31% of Lincoln Educational Services worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LINC. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 740.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 8,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Lincoln Educational Services Price Performance

Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $9.09 on Friday. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $10.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.43.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $99.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.29 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 3,942 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $37,882.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,036.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.