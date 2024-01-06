Bailard Inc. Grows Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 104.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 21,457 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 15,504 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 24,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Argus started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

NYSE NVO opened at $105.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $65.05 and a twelve month high of $108.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.89 and its 200 day moving average is $72.90.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

