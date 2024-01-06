Bailard Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bailard Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

VYM stock opened at $111.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $112.69.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

