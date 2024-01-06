Bailard Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Bailard Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,445 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

VOX opened at $116.30 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $84.42 and a 12 month high of $118.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.35.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.