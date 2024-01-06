Bailard Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Bailard Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Altria Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 314,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 165,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after acquiring an additional 21,086 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 36,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO stock opened at $41.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.03 and its 200 day moving average is $42.81. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $51.57.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

