Bailard Inc. Buys Shares of 7,292 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 27.1% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,175,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,611,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,044,000 after buying an additional 310,713 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 34.5% during the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,915,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $166,120,000 after buying an additional 490,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 122.4% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,950,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,882,000 after buying an additional 1,623,550 shares during the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BABA opened at $73.00 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $70.08 and a twelve month high of $121.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $185.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.19.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is 13.57%.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.20.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

