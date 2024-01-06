Bailard Inc. Buys 1,096 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMB. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance
Shares of KMB opened at $122.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.74. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $147.87.
Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.77%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
KMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.79.
Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark
In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
Kimberly-Clark Company Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
