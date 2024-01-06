Bailard Inc. Boosts Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in KB Home by 1.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in KB Home by 29.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its stake in KB Home by 0.9% during the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 35,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in KB Home by 1.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in KB Home by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $61.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.61. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $63.53.

KBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.58.



KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

