Bailard Inc. Acquires 1,200 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,583,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,578 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,275,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,707,000 after buying an additional 1,845,507 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,118,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,288,000 after buying an additional 92,469 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,514,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,581,000 after buying an additional 347,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,807,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,638,000 after buying an additional 59,194 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

EPRT opened at $25.47 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.61.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.61%.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 16,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $418,047.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,822,305.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 16,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $418,047.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,822,305.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 35,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $866,851.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 494,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,998,117.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,411. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EPRT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.75 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.