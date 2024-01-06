Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Position Lifted by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden owned 0.07% of Avery Dennison worth $10,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 92.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 56.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVY shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.13.

AVY stock opened at $196.09 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $158.93 and a 52 week high of $203.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 29.38%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

