Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 385,689 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 448,381 shares.The stock last traded at $42.88 and had previously closed at $42.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Thursday, September 28th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.46. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.84.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.15 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 74.68%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 86.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artisan Partners Asset Management

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APAM. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 458.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

