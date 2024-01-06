Arnhold LLC Reduces Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Arnhold LLC trimmed its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,076 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.9% of Arnhold LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $15,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,708 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $537.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $536.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $511.21. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $554.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 192,094 shares of company stock worth $104,507,072. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (down previously from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.89.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

