Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.91 and last traded at $30.18. Approximately 64,981 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 224,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.37.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARCT shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.83.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.49. The company has a market cap of $834.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 2.57.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.79) by $1.18. Arcturus Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $45.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 499,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,349,666.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 85,285.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 59,829,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,715,910,000 after purchasing an additional 59,759,419 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,761,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,421,000 after purchasing an additional 66,971 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,217,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,883 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,992,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,137,000 after purchasing an additional 195,918 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,336,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,812,000 after purchasing an additional 143,162 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

