Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Shares Sold by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,091,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 7.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $478,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 8.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 29,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $1,548,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Down 0.3 %

APOG stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.62 and a 12 month high of $55.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $339.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

