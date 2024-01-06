Anshul Maheshwari Sells 1,470 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $30,752.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,080,846.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Thursday, November 16th, Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,733 shares of SI-BONE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $30,483.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $20.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.33. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $29.51. The company has a current ratio of 10.89, a quick ratio of 9.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

SI-BONE ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 32.98% and a negative return on equity of 32.05%. The firm had revenue of $34.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in SI-BONE by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,993,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,824,000 after purchasing an additional 41,731 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SI-BONE by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,041,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,061,000 after purchasing an additional 291,111 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SI-BONE by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,308,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,033,000 after purchasing an additional 155,121 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in SI-BONE by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,114,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,587,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in SI-BONE by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,179,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,201,000 after purchasing an additional 17,038 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SIBN. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Monday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SI-BONE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

