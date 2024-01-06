Andrew M. Cohen Sells 12,278 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 12,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $102,644.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,278.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ZUO opened at $8.31 on Friday. Zuora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.17.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 64.62% and a negative net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $108.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. Zuora's revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Zuora during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Zuora during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Zuora during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zuora during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

