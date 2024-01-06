Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, forty-one have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $173.44.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $145.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $155.63. The company has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 75.25, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,458,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,458,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $65,265.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,642,995.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,329 shares of company stock valued at $9,329,333 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 54.3% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $38,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

