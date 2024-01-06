Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 4.1% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $32,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Milestone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.93.

Alphabet stock opened at $137.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.01 and its 200-day moving average is $132.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.57 and a 1 year high of $143.95. The company has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $3,152,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,422,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,443,236.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $3,152,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,422,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,443,236.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 167,219 shares of company stock worth $22,784,663. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

