Ajmere Dale Sells 1,525 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,525 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total transaction of $113,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,679.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ajmere Dale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 14th, Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 21st, Ajmere Dale sold 630 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $36,861.30.

Block Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE SQ opened at $66.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.12. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. As a group, analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Block by 4.4% during the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 1.5% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 38.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 15.5% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.43.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

