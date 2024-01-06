Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $9,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 173.9% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE:APD opened at $270.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.63 and a fifty-two week high of $320.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $271.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.15.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $252.34 per share, with a total value of $2,523,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 659,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,461,884.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.45.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

