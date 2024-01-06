Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM)‘s stock had its “outperform overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $52.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.47 and its 200-day moving average is $49.66. The company has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 40.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 71,270 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 12,251 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,670,650 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,517,000 after acquiring an additional 151,147 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 392,831 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,634,000 after purchasing an additional 155,173 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,227,830 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $147,199,000 after purchasing an additional 247,558 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 980,464 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,014,000 after acquiring an additional 310,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

