Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Earns “Outperform Overweight” Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their outperform overweight rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

AEM has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.83.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

NYSE:AEM opened at $52.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.05. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.40% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,224,538 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $782,855,000 after purchasing an additional 278,647 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 632,403 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,752,000 after purchasing an additional 34,072 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 36,121 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 12,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.