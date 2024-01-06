8,367 Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Dollar General by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979,461 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Dollar General by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926,555 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $460,221,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $564,881,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Dollar General by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,412 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.64.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG opened at $135.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.41. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $251.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.41.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.