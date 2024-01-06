574 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Bought by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $396.75 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $260.34 and a twelve month high of $412.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $390.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.73.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

