49,500 Shares in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 1.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 115,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in SITE Centers by 28.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in SITE Centers by 400.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 112,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 89,973 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in SITE Centers during the second quarter worth approximately $2,644,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in SITE Centers by 6.0% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 58,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SITC. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded SITE Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SITE Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.13.

SITE Centers Price Performance

SITE Centers stock opened at $13.19 on Friday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $14.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.26 and its 200-day moving average is $13.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 1.61.

SITE Centers Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.83%.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

