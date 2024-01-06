3,721 Shares in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Purchased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,721 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2.7% in the third quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 623,808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,104,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 530,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 12.4% during the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 6,374 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 41.9% in the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the third quarter worth about $236,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $56.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 3.31. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $42.04 and a 12-month high of $69.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.81.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $772.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.33 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 23.09%. Research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.89.

Insider Transactions at Matador Resources

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.30 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,789.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.30 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,789.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 5,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.13 per share, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 79,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,667.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Stories

