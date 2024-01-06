1,398 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Acquired by Genesee Capital Advisors LLC

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. HSBC downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.81.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $162.14 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The stock has a market cap of $291.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.42, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.50.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

