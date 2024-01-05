Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.14.

Several brokerages have commented on ZWS. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp lowered Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

Insider Activity at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Institutional Trading of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In related news, insider Craig Wehr sold 55,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $1,548,685.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,711.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, insider Michael Troutman sold 35,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,043,689.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,238. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 55,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $1,548,685.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,711.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZWS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1,087.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE ZWS opened at $28.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a twelve month low of $19.29 and a twelve month high of $30.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.15 and its 200 day moving average is $28.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $398.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.38 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

