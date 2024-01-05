Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Receives $38.47 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.11.

ZION has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $42.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.89 and its 200 day moving average is $35.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.19. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $55.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.26 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.31%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 628.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth $27,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 130.2% during the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

