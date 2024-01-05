Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Xunlei Stock Performance

Shares of XNET opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $97.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.70. Xunlei has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $2.23.

Get Xunlei alerts:

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $84.24 million for the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 3.87%.

Institutional Trading of Xunlei

About Xunlei

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Xunlei by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 62,834 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xunlei during the first quarter worth $114,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Xunlei by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 261,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 53,160 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xunlei in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Xunlei by 2,164.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 49,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.