Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Xunlei Stock Performance
Shares of XNET opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $97.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.70. Xunlei has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $2.23.
Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $84.24 million for the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 3.87%.
Institutional Trading of Xunlei
About Xunlei
Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Xunlei
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Is American Airlines a good stock to buy?
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- What is a growth stock mutual fund?
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Is Delta Air Lines stock a buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.