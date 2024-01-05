Xponance Inc. Raises Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DoorDash by 7,242.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total transaction of $10,471,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total transaction of $10,471,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $250,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 449,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,209,318.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 569,000 shares of company stock valued at $48,802,653 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DASH stock opened at $93.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.66. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.93 and a 52 week high of $103.98. The company has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.91 and a beta of 1.72.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. Analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DASH. TheStreet raised DoorDash from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho upgraded DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DoorDash from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded DoorDash from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.81.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

